'Corrupt IAS are in the way': Indian-American founder rips into bureaucracy in letter to Piyush Goyal 

Chinmay A Singh, an Indian-origin tech entrepreneur based in the US, has launched a scathing attack on India's bureaucratic system, accusing corrupt IAS officers of obstructing startup growth. In a candid post addressing Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Singh expressed his frustration with the challenges of operating in India.​

Singh, who studied at Sarsawati Shishu Mandir and whose father was a Prant Karywah in the RSS, stated, "I will not talk about how challenging it was to open an entity in India. I am going to talk about what a messed up system I deal with every day in and day out."

He stressed that, as a US-based business, he is less affected by IAS-led corruption but expressed concern for India-based founders.​ "And I am a US-based business and do t give 2 f*** to IAS led corruption. But imagine what happens to India-based founders."

Hey @PiyushGoyal I am a Sarsawati Shashi Mandir educated founder who immigrated to the US. My father was Prant Karywah in the RSS. So you know where my allegiance lies.



I will not talk about how challenging it was to open an entity in India. I am going to talk about what a…

— Chinmay A. Singh (@cagefreesingh) April 7, 2025

He detailed the operational hurdles he has faced while running businesses with engineering teams based in India. "For both my precious company and current company, I had/have engineering in India. And let me tell you every month making the payroll to my employees makes my BP shoot up."

Singh also criticised the high import duties on tech hardware like MacBooks, calling it a barrier to productivity. "Any engineer would tell you that a MacBook is preferred machine for SW engineer. By imposing a heavy duty on MacBook, these IAS folks are imposing a Productivity Tax on Indian professionals," he said, adding that in his previous company, shipping laptops between cities could take over 30 days.

His post also highlighted issues around documentation and employee welfare. "They are doing cutting edge AI work but because of a f***** up company registration system and salary-related issues, the payslips don't work if employee needs a loan.”

Singh, however, said Goyal was right in saying that startsups needed to work on deep-tech, but added that corrupt bureaucrats were making it impossible. "Your point is right. Indian founders or Indian Immigrant founders need to focus on Product (not food delivery app). But the corrupt IAS are in the way."

Offering to meet Goyal directly, Singh wrote, "I am in Lucknow right now and would be happy to come to Delhi to discuss this live. Or if you come to SF, I would be happy to host you."

Singh's post comes days after Goyal urged Indian startups to focus less on food delivery and gaming apps and more on deep-tech innovation. The commerce minister recently announced a new helpline under the 'Startup India' initiative for entrepreneurs to raise grievances or suggest regulatory changes. “If any officer troubles you or if you want to make any suggestion regarding any changes in laws... you can reach out to that helpline,” he said, adding that startups could also report corruption or bribe demands through the platform.