'Corruption has jumped manifold with rate card': Mohandas Pai fires back at Karnataka Congress

A war of words erupted on Sunday between Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, and the Karnataka Congress on X over corruption, infrastructure, and employment in the state. The exchange began after Pai questioned the Karnataka government's performance on job creation.

The Karnataka Congress, however, defended the government, suggesting that Pai was only targeting the Congress government while overlooking the BJP's performance at the national level.

Pai fired back at the Congress party, saying: "My friend @INCKarnataka, You folks are ruling us in Karnataka. We elected you to power. Please tell us what you have done for Kannadigas, the good jobs you have created for our youth, why you are destroying Bengaluru with inadequate investment, very high corruption and misgovernance? Corruption has gone up manifold with a rate card in many departments."

The former Infosys CFO also raised concerns about job creation and youth unemployment, pointing to EPFO data showing that more than 75% of formal jobs pay less than Rs 20,000 per month. "As for formal job creation, please check the last 5 years too from the Karnataka Jobs Report. The momentum continues but what have you done to increase high-paying job creation? You have increased our taxes in many areas."

Pai said the EPFO data from 6 years shows Karnataka has been producing good formal jobs for long - "but what is your role? Every year nearly 10 lakh youth reach the age of 21, about 8 lakh need good jobs. See the wages of the formal jobs. More than 75% are still less than Rs 20000 per month."

He also raised issues regarding education and faculty positions in government colleges. "Look at the data in UDISE 24-25 of school exam results for 2024 India pass rate for secondary school board is 88%, Karnataka is 82%, Tamil Nadu is 92%, UP is 90%, AP is 89%! We are supposedly the richest state in India but pass % in class 10 board is less than India average, what have you done to improve this dismal rate?" he asked.

The former businessman executive also pointed to fiscal management and infrastructure spending, questioning pothole repairs and capital expenditure. He said around Rs 7000 crore were reportedly spent on fixing potholes in the city. "But still we have huge potholes. Where did this money go?" he asked, "Karnataka is the richest state in India with the highest per capita income for any large state. We want you folks to give us a CORRUPTION FREE GOVERNANCE WITH GOOD JOB CREATION FOR OUR YOUTH! Please do not ruin our STATE with inadequate investment and HIGH CORRUPTION!"

Pai further pointed out that in 2022-23, capital expenditures was Rs 56,907 crore, but in 2023-24 it came down to Rs 51,911 crore, and in 2024-25, Rs 60,538 crore. "It has hardly increased in last 3 budgets! Can you create jobs without investment in infrastructure, capital investment in Karnataka? All figures from CAG STATE ACCOUNTS."

His detailed post came after the Karnataka Congress defended its governance and achievements in the state. The ruling party cited employment and investment data to counter Pai's claims on the state of jobs in Karnataka. "We didn't destroy Bengaluru like the BJP did. We’re rebuilding it, step by step, brick by brick. You talk about investment? Karnataka is India's No.1 FDI destination," the party said.

It also highlighted youth employment initiatives and government workforce reforms. "Now, let's see what's happening in Karnataka under Congress. Lowest unemployment in India, just 2.5% (Apr 2025). 31.69 lakh new formal jobs since 2023, real employment, not jumlas. Yuva Nidhi: ₹3,000/month for 1.74 lakh job-seeking graduates. 60,000+ new jobs through MSMEs & small industries. Govt workforce up from 4.6L → 5.88L, outsourcing cut down drastically. We're not pointing fingers, we're building a stronger, secure, and employable future for our youth. Let us know when you'd like to help, rather than just posting."

