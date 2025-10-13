Cough syrup deaths: Sresan Pharma’s license cancelled, owner arrested

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has permanently cancelled the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceutical company after its Coldrif cough syrup was linked to the deaths of at least 22 people in Madhya Pradesh and three children in Rajasthan.

An investigation by the state health department found the presence of toxic Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in the Coldrif formulation, prompting the immediate shutdown of the Kanchipuram-based company. In response to the fatal contamination, Tamil Nadu authorities launched state-wide inspections of all pharmaceutical manufacturing units, with large-scale compliance checks currently underway.

The crackdown followed the October 9 arrest of Sresan Pharma’s owner Ranganathan in Chennai by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh. A court in Parasia has since remanded him to 10-day police custody.

As part of its internal disciplinary action, the Tamil Nadu government suspended two senior drug inspectors for dereliction of duty. However, criticism has mounted over the limited scope of accountability.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has intervened at the national level, issuing a mandate requiring that all medicines manufactured in the country undergo mandatory quality testing before approval.

It has also directed all States and Union Territories to strictly adhere to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, particularly in testing both raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations.

This incident has sparked a broader reckoning within India’s pharmaceutical regulation framework, as health authorities move to tighten compliance and prevent future tragedies linked to substandard drug manufacturing.