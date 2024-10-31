'Crackers don't cause pollution, see data': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on firecrackers ban on Diwali

The ban on Diwali firecrackers in Delhi has sparked a social media debate. Some argue that firecrackers significantly harm air quality, while others, like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, suggest they are not a primary cause of pollution.

A social media user said on Wednesday that according to a report submitted by IIT to the Delhi government, vehicles, stubble burning, and municipal solid waste burning are identified as the major sources of winter pollution. Surprisingly, he said, crackers did not receive immediate mention in the report.



The Delhi government has banned firecrackers during Diwali, citing air pollution.

Reacting to the post, former Infosys chief financial officer Mohandas Pai said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was playing his communal card by banning crackers during Diwali. He said banning crackers is wrong. "People can burst Green Crackers, you can stop highly polluting crackers. All do not agree, many are very upset at this draconian totalitarian move. Pollution is not caused there by crackers. See the data. Crackers are there for 3-4 days, pollution year around," he said.

— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 31, 2024

Meanwhile, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has defended the ban on firecrackers in Delhi, saying it is necessary for protecting people from pollution and there is no 'Hindu-Muslim' angle to it. Kejriwal said Diwali is a festival of lights and it should be celebrated by lighting 'diya' and candles instead of bursting firecrackers that cause pollution.

The Delhi government earlier this month notified a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2025. Kejriwal rejected criticism by the BJP and the RSS that the ban on firecrackers targeted a Hindu festival. "There is nothing Hindu-Muslim in it. Everyone's breathing and life is necessary," he said.

Arnaz Hathiram, founder of 'Founder: Voice For Men India', suggested there is no efforts to curb pollution throughout the year other than banning crackers. She said Delhi-NCR's pollution levels every year, particularly post-September, are intolerable. Through the year, she added, neither the Supreme Court nor the Activists demand any action to improve the air quality.

Delhi/NCR's pollution levels every year, particularly post September, are intolerable for sure



Through the year, neither the Supreme Court nor the Activists demand any action to improve the air quality



— Arnaz Hathiram (@ArnazHathiram) October 30, 2024

"The only solution top court has is to ban firecrackers and Activists get into reactionary mode. After some days, business will be as usual until next Diwali, without either side urging to find long-term solution," she added.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has requested the Meghalaya government to implement a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Shillong for Diwali, expressing concerns over the city’s air quality.

In a letter to East Khasi Hills district administrator RM Kurbah, the KSU emphasized the health risks that air and noise pollution pose to humans and animals. They advocated for an eco-friendly Diwali using sustainable lighting alternatives, stating that a temporary ban would support a safer, healthier celebration.



