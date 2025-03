Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Joins BJP, wife Rivaba shares his membership card

After his wife, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His wife Rivaba Jadeja is sitting MLA from Jamnagar. Rivaba shared the news on her social media handle, posting pictures of Ravindra Jadeja as a new member.

In her post, Rivaba also shared photos of herself and her husband with their BJP membership cards. The membership drive was recently initiated by BJP National President JP Nadda, who renewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's membership on September 2 in Delhi.

Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019 and was fielded from the Jamnagar assembly seat in 2022. She won the seat, defeating AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.

Ravindra Jadeja, 35, had announced his retirement from T20Is following India’s historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph against South Africa in June.

(With inputs from Brijesh Doshi)

