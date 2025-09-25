'Crucial move to prevent drain of talent': Shashi Tharoor welcomes Cabinet nod to add 10,023 medical seats

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to add over 10,000 new undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats in government institutions over the next four years, calling it a crucial step to stop aspiring doctors from leaving the country for education.

"Welcome news: the Government of India's decision to add 10,023 new undergraduate and postgraduate seats in government medical colleges over the next four years is a significant and welcome step," Tharoor wrote on X.

"For too long, the immense shortage of affordable seats has forced countless aspiring doctors from middle-class families to study abroad, often to countries with questionable educational standards. This move is crucial for providing affordable quality medical education within the country and preventing the drain of talent and resources," he said.

Tharoor urged the government to sustain the momentum. "I urge the government to continue this expansion to match the growing demand from those who cannot afford private medical education. Let’s ensure that the medical dreams of young Indians aren’t crushed by the lack of affordable seats."

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for strengthening and upgrading existing medical colleges and hospitals. The decision will increase 5,000 postgraduate seats and 5,023 MBBS seats by 2028–29, with a financial outlay of Rs 15,034.50 crore, of which Rs 10,303.20 crore will come from the Centre and Rs 4,731.30 crore from states.

The government said the expansion would augment undergraduate and postgraduate capacity, ensure availability of specialist doctors, and allow new disciplines to be introduced across government medical institutions. It also aims to improve access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved areas, while generating direct and indirect employment.

India currently has 808 medical colleges with a total intake of 1,23,700 MBBS seats, the highest in the world. Over the last decade, 69,352 MBBS seats were added, registering growth of 127%, while PG seats increased by 43,041, a growth of 143%. Despite this, the government acknowledged the need for more capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is also intended to strengthen the long-term healthcare workforce, improve regional distribution of infrastructure, and support India's universal health coverage goals.

