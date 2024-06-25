'Cue Operation Lotus 2.0,' warns Omar Abdullah as BJP set to get its man as Speaker  

NC's Omar Abdullah has warned of 'Operation Lotus 2.0' if the BJP succeeds in installing its MP as Speaker. He also cautioned BJP's two crucial allies - JDU and NDP - to be wary of the saffron party as it may move to break the two parties. "Cue Operation Lotus 2.0. Watch out Nitish Babu & CBN Garu, you could be the 1st targets," he said in a tweet.

Abdullah's cautionary remarks come after it was reported that BJP MP Om Birla was likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker. Initial reports suggest that the Congress would back the NDA candidate for the Speaker's post. However, India Today later reported that the INDIA bloc may field its candidate against Birla.

The JDU and TDP are critical for the survival of the NDA government at the Centre. The BJP could win just 240 seats, 32 short of majority. Besides Shiv Sena and LJP, TDP has 16 MPs and JDU 12. The Opposition has warned the JDU and TDP to get the Speaker's post in the House. However, both allies said they would back the NDA candidate but the latter reportedly asked for the Deputy Speaker's post.



Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and appealed to hold the Speaker election unanimously. Singh said the tradition of being elected unopposed should be maintained.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said his party would support the NDA's Speaker candidate, but added the Opposition should get the post of Deputy Speaker. "We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition," Gandhi said.