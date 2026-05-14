'Cut foreign travel, work from home': RPG's Harsh Goenka directs employees after PM Modi's appeal

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Thursday said his company had responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for responsible resource use by cutting travel, encouraging work-from-home, and accelerating the shift to electric vehicles.

"We in RPG have responded to our PM's call with austerity and responsible resource allocations. I hope other corporates will follow suit," Goenka wrote on X. He also shared an internal group-wide directive asking companies under the RPG Group to significantly reduce foreign and domestic travel and maximise virtual collaboration.

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"As you are aware, the Hon. Prime Minister has called for a renewed national focus on austerity and responsible resource utilisation," the statement said.

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Work from home wherever possible

The group directed companies to actively encourage employees to work from home wherever possible under existing remote-working policies. "All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so, in line with our Group’s Remote Working Policy."

Cut foreign travel

It also asked businesses to curtail foreign travel "to the absolute minimum", significantly reduce domestic air travel, and avoid intercity meetings that require travel.

"Foreign Travel: To be curtailed to the absolute minimum. Domestic air travel should be significantly reduced. Intercity Conferences & Meetings: Avoid or minimise any meetings that require intercity travel," the group statement said.

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We in RPG have responded to our PM’s call with austerity and responsible resource allocations. I hope other corporates will follow suit. pic.twitter.com/Bhv0RVUFjq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 14, 2026

Maximise virtual collaboration

The statement further directed companies to encourage the use of electric and hybrid vehicles for future company-owned or leased cars and promote carpooling and public transport. "Internal reviews, interviews, and routine meetings should be conducted virtually to the greatest possible extent," the statement added.

The measures come as rising crude oil prices due to the Iran war continue to increase pressure on India's import bill and foreign exchange outflows.

India imports nearly 85% of its oil requirements, making the country vulnerable to global crude price spikes.

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Earlier this week, Modi urged citizens and businesses to reduce fuel consumption, postpone non-essential foreign travel, delay gold purchases, and adopt work-from-home practices where possible to help conserve foreign exchange.

The prime minister also called for reduced dependence on imported fuel and avoidable spending amid global uncertainty and pressure on the rupee.

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal on Wednesday announced a mandatory weekly work-from-home day for employees following Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption.