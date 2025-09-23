Cutting down on imports is biggest form of nationalism: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that reducing imports and boosting exports are the most significant forms of nationalism, urging India to focus on knowledge-driven progress to become a 'Vishwaguru' (global leader). Speaking at an event, Gadkari underlined that a country advancing in research and innovation will lead the world, particularly in sectors like defence, agriculture, and information technology.

Advertisement

"The most important thing to make India Vishwaguru is knowledge. Every country that progresses in the world does so because of knowledge and research," Gadkari said. He pointed out the evolving nature of warfare, stating that while wars were once fought with soldiers and tanks, modern conflicts now involve drones and missiles, reflecting a shift to knowledge-driven strategies.

Gadkari reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a five trillion-dollar economy, and the third-largest economy in the world. "To achieve this, it is important to focus on knowledge and research, and ensure that the education we receive is relevant to our lives," he added.

He further stressed that reducing India's dependence on imports through research, particularly in material sciences and technology, is key to national development. "The future of youth is related to the future of the country. The things we import...conducting research on them, reducing imports, and increasing exports is the biggest form of nationalism," Gadkari said. He also pointed out that the world has shown growing interest in India’s heritage, culture, and knowledge, particularly in areas like yoga, and urged that India’s knowledge be used for societal and national benefit.

Advertisement

Modi's Push for 'Swadeshi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the first day of Navaratri, encouraged citizens to support local industries by purchasing indigenous products, which would power the country's prosperity. "Swadeshi will render strength to the country's prosperity," Modi said in his address, adding that the reduced GST rates on numerous items would begin on Monday, marking a "saving festival." He stressed, "We have to make every home a symbol of swadeshi. We have to decorate every shop with swadeshi (goods)." He urged citizens to partake in this collective effort to realize the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

Modi's Call for Self-Reliance

In a related message, Prime Minister Modi also outlined the importance of self-reliance for achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He stressed that supporting Made in India products would create jobs and stimulate the economy. "Every time you buy a product made by our own artisans, workers, and industries, you are helping many families earn their living and creating job opportunities for our youth," he said.

Advertisement

He also called on shopkeepers and traders to prioritise Indian-made products, urging them to sell products that reflect India's indigenous skills and labor. "Let us proudly say - what we buy is Swadeshi. Let us proudly say - what we sell is Swadeshi," the PM declared.

(With inputs from PTI)

