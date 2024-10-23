Cyclone Dana: West Bengal, Odisha brace for hit. Landfall forecast, areas under watch and other key details

Cyclone Dana has prompted heightened alerts across the eastern coast of India, with West Bengal and Odisha preparing for its landfall. The cyclone, currently intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to hit the coast between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25. The states are taking precautionary measures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that Cyclone Dana could reach wind speeds of up to 120 kmph.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has placed seven districts on high alert, including East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, and Kolkata. A 24x7 control room has been established to monitor the situation and coordinate the response. "We are fully prepared to tackle this cyclone, and our government is taking all necessary steps," Banerjee told reporters.

Meanwhile, Odisha is also gearing up for the cyclone’s impact. Six senior IAS officers with previous experience handling cyclones have been deployed in the state’s most vulnerable districts, such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Puri. The Odisha government has also directed district authorities to begin evacuations from coastal areas, prioritizing pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Key developments:



Cyclone Track and Speed: IMD predicts that Cyclone Dana will make landfall between Odisha’s Puri district and West Bengal’s Sagar Island with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

Areas on High Alert: West Bengal has placed seven districts on high alert, including East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, and Kolkata. Coastal Odisha districts, such as Balasore, Bhadrak, and Puri, are also bracing for impact.

24x7 Control Rooms: Both West Bengal and Kolkata municipal authorities have activated control rooms. Odisha has also established emergency command centers to monitor and manage cyclone-related incidents.

Evacuations: In Odisha, district administrations are evacuating residents from vulnerable coastal areas. The government has prepared 800 cyclone shelters and 500 additional temporary shelters in schools and colleges.

Transport Disruptions: Over 200 trains have been cancelled in Odisha. Coastal roads and railway services are expected to be affected as the cyclone makes landfall.

Precautions for Fishermen: Fishermen in both states have been advised not to venture into the sea due to hazardous weather conditions.

The storm is expected to cause widespread heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges, especially in coastal areas. In addition to the control rooms and evacuation plans, authorities in both states are prepared for potential disruptions to public services, including electricity and transportation.

Tourists and residents in coastal regions, especially in popular destinations like Puri, have been advised to take precautions and follow official advisories. Panic buying has led to price spikes in essential commodities like vegetables, with markets seeing increased demand in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

As Cyclone Dana approaches, both West Bengal and Odisha are relying on lessons learned from past cyclones to mitigate the potential damage and ensure public safety.