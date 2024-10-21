Cyclone Dana: Landfall expected near Puri on October 24, heavy rainfall alert issued for coastal districts of Odisha

A cyclonic storm is projected to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23, according to a warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on October 21. Heavy rainfall is anticipated along Odisha’s coastline from October 23 to 25 under the influence of Cyclone 'Dana'.

The IMD noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea has strengthened into a low-pressure system in the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjacent north Andaman Sea. Current weather models, including IMD-GFS and ECMWF, suggest the storm may make landfall near Odisha’s Puri district.

In its latest update, the IMD indicated that the low-pressure area is expected to move west-northwest and develop into a depression by the morning of October 22, intensifying into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

According to an IMD post on X (formerly Twitter), “Under the influence of yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area formed over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjacent north Andaman Sea early this morning (5:30 AM IST) on October 21, 2024.”

"It is very likely to move west-northwest and intensify into a depression by the morning of October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024, over the east-central Bay of Bengal."

“It is very likely to move west-northwest and intensify into a depression by the morning of October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024, over the east-central Bay of Bengal. After that, it is likely to move northwest and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24,” IMD added.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the system is expected to evolve into a powerful cyclonic storm, with significant to extremely heavy rainfall expected in parts of Odisha starting October 23.

A red alert has been issued for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm), and thunderstorms with lightning for areas in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 24.

“Some coastal areas may receive up to 20 cm of rain on October 24-25, with intensities potentially reaching 20 to 30 cm, and exceeding 30 cm in certain locations,” Mohapatra informed a local TV channel in Bhubaneswar.

While the exact landfall location on October 24 remains uncertain, a senior scientist from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar suggested it could likely make landfall near Puri district in north Odisha coast.

The regional meteorological office in Kolkata that said West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are likely to experience very heavy rainfall, while Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Jhargram may see heavy rain between October 23 and 24. On October 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places over Gangetic West Bengal, the department said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assured that the state is prepared for the situation. “Odisha is ready to handle this challenge. The people of Odisha have faced cyclones, floods, and other natural disasters before, and the government is well-prepared to respond,” he said, emphasising ongoing assessments and coordination with district officials and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to keep everyone informed about the cyclone’s potential impact.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review meeting with senior officials and the district collectors have been asked to prepare cyclone shelters to accommodate residents if evacuations are necessary.