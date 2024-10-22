Cyclone Dana: Schools shut from Oct 23-25 in Odisha, CM Majhi ensures ‘zero casualty’; top points

Cyclone Dana: Schools have been shut ahead of the impending cyclonic storm that is expected to form on October 23 and make landfall at Odisha-West Bengal coast on October 24. Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi has said that the state is well prepared to tackle the cyclone that has been christened Dana.
CM Majhi said that complete evacuation of low-lying areas will be made, and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.
Here’s all you need to know about impending Cyclone Dana:
- Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi said zero casualty will be ensured and urged the public to not panic. “Government is fully prepared to tackle the situation. 100% evacuation will be made after identifying vulnerable areas. NDRF, ODRAF & Fire Services teams are kept ready. Government is closely monitoring the situation,” he said.
- Cyclone shelters in Odisha will be equipped with the basic necessities and essential commodities, while plans are underway to ensure early restoration of power and water supply, as well as road and telephone communication, said the CM, adding that uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals.
- The Odisha government has notified that schools will remain shut from October 23 to 25 in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhaj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jaipur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts as a precautionary measure.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its bulletin that a low lying pressure area has formed over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea. It said that it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning, and into a cyclonic story by October 23 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. .
- “Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning,” the IMD added.
- Heavy rain is expected to batter both Odisha and West Bengal for three days till Friday.
- Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between October 23 and 25, as the wind speed is expected to reach 60 km per hour (kmph) along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from Wednesday and gradually increase to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, from October 24 night till October 25 morning.
- Moreover, a red warning has been issued for rainfall in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts in Odisha on October 24.
- Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Rs 450 crore modern passenger terminal at Bengal’s Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh border, scheduled to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23, has also been postponed.
- President Droupadi Murmu’s schedule to visit Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar, on her three-day visit to the state from Wednesday, has also been postponed.
- The Odisha government has urged tourists to leave Puri before the cyclone makes landfall.
- Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at a video conferencing with the Cabinet Secretary TV Somananthan has apprised the centre about the state’s preparedness.