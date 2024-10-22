Cyclone Dana: Schools shut from Oct 23-25 in Odisha, CM Majhi ensures ‘zero casualty’; top points

Cyclone Dana: Schools have been shut ahead of the impending cyclonic storm that is expected to form on October 23 and make landfall at Odisha-West Bengal coast on October 24. Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi has said that the state is well prepared to tackle the cyclone that has been christened Dana.

CM Majhi said that complete evacuation of low-lying areas will be made, and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

Here’s all you need to know about impending Cyclone Dana: