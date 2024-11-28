Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu: Chennai braces for 70 kmph wind, schools across districts closed, fliers put on alert

Cyclone Fengal is gaining strength in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the morning of November 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclone within hours as it moves northwestward.

The storm is predicted to bring wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, alongside heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and surrounding regions. Coastal areas are already experiencing adverse weather, with intermittent rainfall and flooding reported.

In Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has mobilized disaster management teams and set up relief camps to relocate residents from low-lying areas. Over the last 24 hours, the union territory recorded 7.5 cm of rainfall, while Karaikal received 9.5 cm. A 24/7 control room has been established to coordinate emergency responses.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is actively issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to harbor. “Deep Depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu,” the ICG posted on X, emphasizing safety measures for seafarers.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicts “heavy to very heavy rain” across several districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore. Chennai, Tiruvallur, and other areas are also expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has issued travel advisories, warning passengers of flight disruptions at key airports like Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai due to unfavorable weather conditions.

In the Cauvery delta regions, paddy crops across 2,000 acres are reported to be partially or fully submerged. Extensive flooding has affected salt pans in Nagapattinam and Villupuram, while rain-related incidents, including the collapse of structures and uprooted trees, have caused significant local damage.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to weaken into a deep depression upon landfall but will still bring heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the storm approaches.