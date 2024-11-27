Tamil Nadu rain: Schools across districts closed, Chennai, Triuvallur, Tiruvallur put on Cyclone Fengal alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal strengthens into Cyclone Fengal, expected to make its impact on Wednesday, November 27.

Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated spots likely to receive extreme downpours. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has also forecast severe rainfall for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Nagapattinam districts, prompting school closures in affected areas, including Mayiladuthurai and Chengelpet.

Related Articles

The IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through Thursday, November 28, with thunderstorms and heavy rains expected in coastal regions. A red alert has been issued for Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, while Chennai is under a yellow alert through Friday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin held a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the state’s readiness for the cyclone. The government has deployed 17 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state units to vulnerable districts, including Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur. Relief centres, motor pumps, and emergency supplies have been prepared, while first responders are on standby.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, inspecting flood-prone areas in Chennai, advised officials to ramp up preventive measures, including canal desilting and drainage maintenance.

Coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to bear the brunt of Cyclone Fengal’s effects. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from November 28 to 30. Chennai and its suburbs have already reported moderate showers, with intensified conditions expected over the next two days.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and follow advisories from the IMD and local authorities as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal’s impact.