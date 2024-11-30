Cyclone Fengal to make landfall near Puducherry today, IMD issues red alert across Tamil Nadu

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and approaches landfall, Tamil Nadu authorities have issued urgent advisories and activated critical safety measures. The storm, predicted to bring heavy rainfall and winds of up to 90 km/h, has prompted the state government to close schools and colleges in multiple districts, suspend public transport services, and advise IT companies to implement work-from-home policies.

All educational institutions, schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu will remain closed on November 30 to ensure the safety of students. The anticipated landfall near Puducherry is expected around midday, coinciding with peak winds reaching 70-80 km/h and gusts hitting 90 km/h.

Public transport suspended

The government has also suspended public transport along crucial routes, including the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road, during the storm's peak to mitigate risks associated with high winds and heavy rains.

The state has recommended that IT companies let their employees work from home on November 30 to minimise commuting during the peak effects of Cyclone Fengal, ensuring their safety.



Relief measures underway

In anticipation of the cyclone, the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Department has established 2,229 relief camps statewide for those needing shelter. Already, 471 individuals from 164 families have sought refuge in relief centres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Local authorities have mobilized essential equipment, such as motor pumps, generators, and boats, to aid regions like Chennai, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai against potential flooding.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in affected areas, while fishermen have been advised to stay ashore. Over 4,100 fishing boats have returned to port to avoid the storm.

Furthermore, construction companies have been directed to secure equipment to prevent accidents from strong winds, including lowering cranes and reinforcing or removing billboards.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with additional rainfall expected in the interior regions through December 3.

Cyclone Fengal, which became a cyclonic storm on November 29, is forecasted to hit land between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry around noon. The storm is expected to have steady winds of 70-80 km/h and gusts up to 90 km/h.