'Damage to state's dignity...': Telangana rejects Rs 100 crore fund from Adani Group for Skill University

The Telangana government has refused to take Rs 100 crore that Adani Group offered for the state's Young India Skill University. On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that many companies have given funds to the Young India Skill University. In the same way, he said, the Adani Group also offered Rs 100 crores. "Yesterday, we wrote a letter to Adani on behalf of the government stating that the state government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crores given by Adani Group. I like to reiterate the decision by the state government to not accept the Rs 100 crores from Adani Group," he said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary and Commissioner for Industrial Promotion, wrote a letter to Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, informing about the government's decision. Ranjan said: "We are thankful to you for committing Rs 100 crore to Young India Skills University on behalf of your Foundation vide your letter dated 18.10.2024. We have so far not asked any of the donors for a physical transfer of funds since the University had not received the IT exemption under section 80G. Though this exemption order has now come recently, I have been instructed by the Chief Minister not to seek a transfer of funds in view of the present circumstances and arising controversies."

The chief minister said that there is nothing wrong in accepting investments through proper legal procedures like tender processes and judicial timelines. "Under Corporate Social Responsibility, they (Adani Group) allocated funds for the Young India Skills University. However, due to procedural issues under tax regulations, we have not yet accepted any funds from Adani. In light of the controversies surrounding this matter, the government has decided to write to them, requesting not to send the funds, and has decided not to accept them," he said.

Reddy also said that there was no external pressure in this decision. "The funds from Adani were not for personal gain but to teach skills to the youth. However, we believe that the state’s reputation being dragged into controversies is more harmful. Compared to the potential benefits of Rs 100 crores, the damage to the state’s dignity seems much greater."

The Telangana government's move comes just days after Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and two other executives were indicted in a US court for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure solar power contracts. The group has dismissed the allegations in the US indictment as baseless and has said it would seek all possible legal recourse.