Days after IAF chief flags timeline delays, HAL set to deliver first Tejas Mk-1A aircraft from Nashik facility by June-end

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is poised to deliver the first LCA Mk-1A aircraft from its newly established production line in Nashik by the end of June. This development comes as a relief to the Indian Air Force (IAF), which signed a ₹48,000 crore contract in February 2021 for 83 of these aircraft, initially expected by March 2024. The Nashik line, alongside two existing Bengaluru facilities, was set up to expedite production following significant delays.

The delays in delivering the LCA Mk-1A fighters have largely been attributed to GE Aerospace's late supply of F404 engines and delays in securing necessary certifications. HAL Chairman Dr. D.K. Sunil has assured that with engine supplies now stabilised, "We have now promised that we will have all the Mk-1A structures ready. Once the engines are available, the Mk-1As will start rolling out."

The IAF is facing urgent needs to bolster its fleet as older MiG-21, MiG-27, and Jaguar fighters are being phased out. The timely delivery of the Tejas Mk-1A is crucial to maintaining operational capabilities. The IAF is also planning a follow-on order for 97 more Mk-1A fighters at an estimated ₹67,000 crore, bringing the total to 180 aircraft.

To address the delays and improve production rates, a defence empowerment committee led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has been tasked with finding solutions, including involving private firms. Dr. Sunil stated that HAL's production capabilities have been enhanced by outsourcing fuselage components to private companies.

In March, GE Aerospace delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL, ending a two-year supply delay. This delivery is expected to significantly ease the IAF's pressure and mark the beginning of the rollout from Nashik, enhancing the air force's operational capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence remains confident that from 2025-26, the production will meet original plans, with an annual output of 16-24 aircraft. The stabilisation of production lines is seen as a critical step in fulfilling the IAF's requirements without further delays.

Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh recently addressed the industry, emphasising the need to adhere to delivery timelines. He stated, "Timeline is a big issue," highlighting the importance of meeting deadlines to ensure the IAF's combat readiness.

With the first Tejas Mk-1A expected to be delivered post-flight trials, HAL's Nashik line marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous fighter programme, aligning with the IAF's strategic needs for modernisation and capability enhancement.