'De-escalate, avoid further escalation': Saudi Arabia expresses concern as India-Pakistan tensions mount

As India deliberates its response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, Saudi Arabia has called on both India and Pakistan to de-escalate and resolve their disputes through diplomatic means.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the country expressed "its concern over the escalating tensions between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the continued exchange of fire along the border areas."

"The Kingdom calls on both countries to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, while upholding the principles of good neighborliness and working towards stability and peace in a manner that serves the interests of both their peoples and the peoples of the region," the statement read.

Saudi Arabia’s remarks come at a critical juncture as India intensifies its high-level security deliberations. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, reportedly reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and evaluated possible military responses to the Pahalgam attack.

This was the second CCS meeting since the attack, which India believes has strong cross-border linkages. The first, held on April 23, had already cleared a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari land border, and diplomatic downgrading.

In retaliation, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian carriers and halted all trade, including that routed through third countries. It also rejected India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any disruption in water flow would be treated as an "act of war."

On Tuesday, Modi held another high-level security meeting with top defence leadership, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. According to sources, the prime minister granted “complete operational freedom” to the armed forces regarding the mode, targets, and timing of any Indian response.

The prime minister reaffirmed that it is “our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism,” while expressing full confidence in the Indian military’s capabilities.

With Saudi Arabia now publicly urging restraint, the international spotlight is intensifying on the subcontinent, even as both India and Pakistan brace for next moves in a rapidly escalating standoff.



