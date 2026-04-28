Death row for 80 hippos: Anant Ambani urges Colombia to spare them, offers home at Vantara

Anant Ambani-led Vantara on Tuesday said it has asked the Colombian government to halt a decision authorising the lethal removal of 80 hippopotamuses in the Magdalena River basin and instead consider relocating the animals to its wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries and founder of Vantara, has written to Colombia's Minister of Environment, Irene Vélez Torres, offering a fully resourced humane alternative under the direction and approval of Colombian authorities at every stage.

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The proposal seeks to move the 80 hippos to Vantara, where the organisation said it would provide permanent care in a purpose-designed naturalistic habitat intended to mirror key features of the animals’ current environment.

"These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face," Ambani said. "They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try."

Vantara said its plan includes veterinary leadership, capture and transport expertise, biosecurity protocols, and lifelong care for all 80 animals. It added that it is ready to engage directly with Colombian authorities with a detailed scientific, operational and welfare proposal.

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"Compassion and public safety are not opposing forces," Ambani added. "With sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities, preserve ecosystems and save animal life. Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure and resolve to support this effort, entirely on Colombia's terms."

The organisation said it has formally requested that Colombia defer the lethal control measure while authorities assess the relocation proposal.

Colombia's Magdalena River basin is home to an estimated 200 hippopotamuses descended from a small founder group introduced in the 1980s. With no natural predators and favourable environmental conditions, the population has expanded significantly.

Colombian authorities have classified the species as invasive, citing biodiversity loss, ecosystem damage and risks to community safety. The recent approval for lethal control of 80 animals has drawn international attention and renewed calls for non-lethal alternatives.

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Vantara, based in Jamnagar, describes itself as one of the world's largest wildlife rescue, care and conservation centres, with facilities for elephants, big cats, primates, reptiles and other rescued animals. It said any transfer would proceed only after approvals from Colombian and Indian authorities, along with relevant international clearances.