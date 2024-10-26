Deep C Anand, Founder of Anand Group, dies at the age of 91

Deep C Anand, Founder of Anand Group, breathed his last on October 25 at the age of 91 years. The final prayers for the deceased will be held on October 27 at the company’s headquarters in Hauz Khas.

Anand is an alumnus of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. He is a Mechanical Engineer from the Chippenham College of Technology, UK. Anand’s started his career in 1954 as a plant manager at Mahindra & Mahindra, in Mumbai. At 27, he launched his first business venture – Gabriel India, the flagship company of the Group – in collaboration with Maremont Corporation, USA to manufacture shock absorbers in India.

Over the next six decades, the Group formed successful alliances with leaders of the automotive industry like CY Myutec (Korea), Dana Holding Corporation (USA), Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (France), Federal-Mogul (USA), Haldex AB (Sweden), Henkel Teroson GmbH (Germany), MAHLE Behr Holding GmbH (Germany), MAHLE Filtersysteme GmbH (Germany), Mando Corporation (Korea), Takata Corporation (Japan) and Valeo (France).

The Group has also established strategic technical collaborations with leading automotive companies like KONI BV (Netherlands), KYB Corporation (Japan), KYBSE (Spain), LIQUI MOLY GmbH (Germany), Sango (Japan); Sunrise MSI (Japan) and Yamaha Motor Hydraulic Systems (Japan).

With a sales turnover of Rs 9,000 crore in 2017, the group supplies the widest range of automotive components in India to most of the OEMs and exports a substantial portion of its products worldwide.