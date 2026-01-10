Deep depression over Bay of Bengal loses intensity, IMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas in Tamil Nadu

A strong weather system over the Bay of Bengal has lost some intensity, with a deep depression weakening into a depression, and is very likely to cross the north Sri Lanka coast on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall at isolated places across several districts of Tamil Nadu. These include Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Karaikal, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram.

According to a bulletin issued by the IMD, the depression was located about 50 km southeast of Mullaittivu, 60 km northeast of Trincomalee and 140 km southeast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka. It was also situated around 250 km southeast of Karaikal and 450 km south-southeast of Chennai.

“It is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross the north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna, close to Mullaittivu, as a depression,” the weather agency said.

Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean areas, though conditions are expected to improve gradually thereafter.

The IMD said surface winds of 35–45 kmph are likely at times over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while those already at sea have been asked to avoid the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal, the waters off the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area.

Meanwhile, Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, Ayinkudi in Pudukkottai district and Grand Anicut in Thanjavur district recorded 1 cm of rainfall each during the past 24 hours.

For Chennai and neighbouring areas, the IMD said the sky is likely to remain cloudy, with light rain expected in some places.

(With inputs from PTI)