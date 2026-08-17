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Malviya has headed the BJP's IT and social media operations since 2015.

Congratulations to all the newly appointed office bearers of the BJP. Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country.



I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 17, 2026

Malviya Congratulates New Team

Malviya congratulated all the newly appointed office bearers and said their appointments came at a “crucial juncture” as the party prepares to expand its organisation and message across the country.

He specifically congratulated Mhaskey and the four co-convenors. “I have had the privilege of working closely with each of them over the last decade,” Malviya said.

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He added that he was confident the new team would take the BJP’s digital communication forward and “continue to shape India’s public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity”.

Must Read: Meet Deepak Mahaske, BJP's new Social Media Convenor

‘A BIG THANK YOU’ To BJP’s Social Media Base

Malviya also thanked the BJP’s social media supporters.

“A BIG THANK YOU to the BJP’s massive support base on social media, a community brimming with commitment, energy and ideas,” he said.

He said the community had “stayed together through thick and thin” and played a decisive role in reshaping India’s public discourse.

“Over my eleven years at the helm, I have had the opportunity to meet and interact with many of you, and those interactions will always remain special,” he said.

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Malviya urged the party’s social media supporters to continue giving the same support to the BJP and its new team.

He ended by saying India was poised to scale “even greater heights” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and that the contribution of its supporters would be remembered.

