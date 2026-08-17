Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Should You Buy an iPhone 17 Now or Wait for iPhone 18? Here's What You Need to Know

Should You Buy an iPhone 17 Now or Wait for iPhone 18? Here's What You Need to Know

Thinking of upgrading your iPhone? Apple’s delayed iPhone 18 launch, possible price hikes and rumoured hardware changes could make buying the iPhone 17 now a smarter choice.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 4:51 PM IST
Should You Buy an iPhone 17 Now or Wait for iPhone 18? Here's What You Need to KnowiPhone 17 buyers may face a tough choice as Apple prepares its next iPhone generation

If you are planning to buy an iPhone soon, Apple's upcoming launch cycle could make the decision more complicated than usual. Unlike previous years, the company is not expected to launch the regular iPhone 18 alongside its Pro models this September. That means waiting for the next standard iPhone could leave you without a new model for several more months.

Advertisement

iPhone 18 is not coming in September

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone Ultra in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18, however, is reportedly being pushed to spring 2027.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro launch could make older iPhones costlier, here’s what to expect

That changes the usual buying strategy. If you were expecting to buy the regular iPhone 18 this September, you may instead have to wait roughly six months longer.

Waiting may not mean lower prices

Usually, buying an older iPhone after a new generation launches can help you save money. This time, that may not happen.

Apple has already increased prices for some Macs and iPads, while iPhone prices have remained unchanged so far. However, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to cost $100 to $300 more, and the iPhone 18 could also become more expensive.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max battery mAh revealed; likely to get 12% bigger capacity

It has also been suggested Apple could increase prices of existing iPhone 17 models when the new Pro phones arrive, partly because of rising memory costs. The iPhone 17 currently starts at $799, so buying now could make more financial sense, especially if you are paying upfront. With a 12- or 24-month payment plan, the difference may feel smaller each month.

Your old iPhone is worth more today

If you plan to trade in your current iPhone, there is another reason not to wait. Trade-in values typically fall whenever Apple introduces new iPhones. Your existing device is therefore likely to fetch more before the iPhone 18 Pro launch than afterwards.

Advertisement

iPhone 18 could cut corners

Some rumours suggest Apple may reduce costs on the standard iPhone 18. It could receive a less bright display and an A20 chip with fewer GPU cores. Apple may also use components from the lower-cost iPhone 18e, potentially reducing the feature gap between the two models.

The phone could still bring meaningful upgrades. Rumours point to a 2nm A20 chip, 9GB or 12GB RAM, a possible 24-megapixel front camera, a smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's C2 modem for faster, more reliable connectivity.

What about iOS 27?

RAM could be important. The iPhone 17 has 8GB, while the iPhone 18 is rumoured to get either 9GB or 12GB. Apple's iOS 27 Siri Expressive Voices and dictation improvements reportedly require 12GB RAM. So if the iPhone 18 gets only 9GB, waiting will not unlock those features.

For most buyers, the iPhone 17 remains a strong choice. It offers a 120Hz ProMotion display, Always-On display, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras and a chip that is only slightly behind the 17 Pro. It misses out on a telephoto camera, has less RAM, a less durable chassis and a smaller battery.

If you are upgrading from an iPhone 13, 14 or 15, the iPhone 17 should still feel like a major upgrade. If you need a phone now, buying it could be the safer choice. If you specifically want the rumoured iPhone 18 upgrades and can wait until spring 2027, holding off remains an option.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more