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BJP chief Nitin Nabin names new team; Piyush Goyal gets treasurer post, Smriti Irani made general secretary

BJP chief Nitin Nabin names new team; Piyush Goyal gets treasurer post, Smriti Irani made general secretary

The BJP has appointed 13 national vice presidents. They include Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, and others

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 3:30 PM IST
BJP chief Nitin Nabin names new team; Piyush Goyal gets treasurer post, Smriti Irani made general secretaryNitin Nabin unveils BJP team on Monday

BJP's National President Nitin Nabin on Monday announced his team, naming Piyush Goyal as national treasurer and Smriti Irani as national general secretary.

The new team includes several senior leaders in key organisational posts, including Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat and Ram Madhav as national vice presidents.

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Nabin formally took charge as BJP national president on January 20, 2026.

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BJP's Key Office Bearers

The BJP has appointed 13 national vice presidents. They include Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

B.L. Santosh will continue as National General Secretary (Organisation), while Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

The national general secretaries are Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.

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Secretaries And Treasurer

The party has named 16 national secretaries: Kavita Patidar, K. Surendran, Bhola Singh, Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, M. Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta and Jai Prakash.

Piyush Goyal has been appointed National Treasurer, while Rajesh Mangal will be the National Joint Treasurer.

Arun Singh has been named National General Secretary and Office In-charge.

Other Organisational Appointments

Tarun Chugh will be the Central Office In-charge and Mahendra Pandey the Central Office Secretary.

Dr Sambit Patra has been appointed North-East Coordinator, with Rajiv Babbar as Joint Coordinator.

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Vishnu Datt Sharma will head all party cells, assisted by Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy as joint coordinators.

The BJP's morcha presidents are Dr Hemang Joshi for Yuva Morcha, Roop Kumari Choudhary for Mahila Morcha, Amarpal Maurya for OBC Morcha, Bansilal Gurjar for Kisan Morcha, Shivesh Kumar Ram for SC Morcha, Dr Mannalal Rawat for ST Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali for Minority Morcha.

Media And Social Media Teams

Anil Baluni has been appointed Media Convenor. Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav will be Media Co-Convenors.

Deepak Mhaskey will be Social Media Convenor, with Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as Co-Convenors.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 3:29 PM IST
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