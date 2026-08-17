BSE, L&T, Bharat Forge, Navin Fluorine, Sundram Fasteners shares: Expert weighs in

Market expert Avinash Gorakshkar believes the long-term story for BSE Ltd shares remains intact despite the stock slipping on Monday after Jefferies downgraded the counter to 'Underperform'.
On BSE, he told Business Today, "In the short term, the changes in the F&O (Futures & Options) segment are definitely going to impact its volumes. But the good part is that the NSE IPO is expected to hit the market in September, and it would get listed on BSE. So, I think, to a large extent, the markets are clearly waiting for this event. Once NSE gets listed, you're going to see a lot of volume activity on BSE. My sense is that you have to see BSE as a long-term structural story."