'Deepest condolences': Putin writes to India after storm, heavy rain leave 100 dead in UP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences after cyclone and severe storms killed around 100 people across Uttar Pradesh, causing widespread destruction, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and damaging homes in multiple districts.

In a message addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin wrote, “Please accept my deepest condolences over the heavy loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by the cyclone in Uttar Pradesh. Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of those who perished, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this natural disaster.”

Advertisement

✉️ President Putin sent a message of condolences to President of India @rashtrapatibhvn & Prime Minister @narendramodi:



✍️ Please accept my deepest condolences over the heavy loss of life & large-scale destruction caused by the cyclone in Uttar Pradesh.https://t.co/ZiSzmRoSj2 pic.twitter.com/BwaM367Gay — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 14, 2026

The extreme weather battered large parts of the state on May 13, leaving roads blocked and disrupting power supply and transport infrastructure. Rescue teams were deployed across affected districts as authorities assessed the scale of the destruction.

Prayagraj worst hit

According to officials, Prayagraj recorded the highest number of fatalities at 21. Other badly affected districts included:

Bhadohi — 18 deaths

Mirzapur — 15 deaths

Fatehpur — 10 deaths

Unnao — 6 deaths

Badaun — 6 deaths

Pratapgarh — 4 deaths

Bareilly — 4 deaths

Deaths were also reported from Sitapur, Raebareli, Chandauli, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Sambhal, Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur.

Advertisement

Massive damage across districts

Officials said falling trees crushed vehicles and blocked several roads, while many homes suffered partial or complete damage. Rescue workers reportedly dug through debris with bare hands in some locations to save trapped residents.

A dramatic video from Bamiyana village in Bareilly showed a man being lifted into the air along with a tin shed and thrown nearly 50 feet into a field due to powerful winds.

In Bhadohi’s Rampur area, reports emerged of several people falling into the Ganga River after a pontoon bridge was damaged during the storm. Another pontoon bridge collapse in Mirzapur’s Gaura Pramanpur disrupted connectivity for nearly 20 villages.

Separate incidents involving collapsing walls, sheds, and lightning strikes also caused fatalities in several districts, including Pratapgarh and Kanpur Dehat.

Advertisement

CM Adityanath orders immediate relief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure that financial assistance reaches affected families within 24 hours.

The Relief Commissioner’s office said divisional commissioners and district magistrates had been instructed to conduct sensitive and swift verification of casualties, livestock losses, and damage to homes caused by unseasonal rain and thunderstorms.

The chief minister has also sought updates from all districts every three hours to monitor the evolving situation and coordinate relief operations.