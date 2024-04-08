'Deeply value relationship with India': Suspended Maldives minister, who mocked PM Modi, apologises for post on Indian flag

Former Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna, who mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later faced suspension, has apologised for her social media post in which an image used resembled the Indian flag. Shiuna's post, which has since been taken down, showed an opposition party's campaign poster, where the party's logo had been replaced with the Ashok Chakra, ahead of parliamentary elections in the island nation.

Related Articles

Shiuna is a member of the People's National Congress, headed by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. She used her now-deleted social media post to call for a vote for her party - PNC. "The MDP is heading towards a big slip. The people of Maldives don't want to fall and slip with them," read the post.

However, in her response, she used the poster with Ashok Chakra on it. An Indian journalist pointed this out saying it looked like a deliberate instance of mis-info by the suspended Maldives minister mixing the campaign poster of opposition MDP with India ahead of Parliamentary polls.

Today, the Maldivian minister, offered "sincerest apologies" for the offense caused by the content of her post. "I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post," she wrote.

I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism .I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post.



It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the… — Mariyam Shiuna (@shiuna_m) April 8, 2024

"It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused," she said.

Shiuna said Maldives deeply values its relationship and, the mutual respect it shares with India. "In future, I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights."

The incident comes months after a diplomatic row erupted between India and the Maldives after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indian island Lakshadweep in January 2024. PM Modi promoted Lakshadweep as a tourist destination, leading to derogatory remarks from Maldivian officials, including Shiuna, towards India and the Prime Minister. Following her comment, Shiuna was sacked as minister.