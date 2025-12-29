Dehradun assault case: Medical report details injuries suffered by Tripura student before death

A hospital record has revealed the scale of violence behind the death of a young student. A medical report from Graphic Era Hospital details the grievous injuries suffered by 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a Tripura native who died days after a brutal assault in Dehradun, offering a clinical account of the trauma that ultimately claimed his life.

Advertisement

According to the medical report prepared by Graphic Era Hospital and accessed by India Today, Angel Chakma sustained a deep cut on his back and another on the occipital region of his head. Doctors noted multiple bruises on his foot, along with complete loss of power on the right side of his body, affecting both upper and lower limbs, accompanied by sensory deficits. The report also recorded injuries to the spinal cord and fissures in the brain.

The scuffle that turned deadly

The attack stemmed from an altercation on December 9 in the Selakui police station area of Dehradun. What began as a protest against alleged racial abuse at a roadside canteen quickly escalated. Angel and his brother, Michael Chakma, were allegedly subjected to racially abusive remarks by a group of intoxicated men. When the brothers objected, a scuffle broke out, during which Angel was assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon and a kada, leaving him critically injured.

Advertisement

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said the accused appeared to be intoxicated and that the situation spiralled out of control within minutes. Angel collapsed at the scene after being struck on the head and back and was rushed to Graphic Era Hospital, where he remained under treatment for more than 17 days before succumbing to his injuries on December 26.

Family files complaint

Following the incident, Angel’s family filed a complaint, after which the police registered an FIR and constituted a special investigation team. So far, five people have been arrested, including two minors who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. The accused have been identified as Avnish Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Sumit and Ayush Baroni.

Advertisement

One suspect remains missing and is believed to have fled to Nepal. Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest and have dispatched a team to assist in tracing him.

The Uttarakhand government has expressed grave concern over the incident. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the attack as “completely unacceptable” and warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Police have since added murder charges to the case, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Shivani Sharma and Ankit Sharma)