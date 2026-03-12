Tata Capital, Piramal Finance, L&T Finance: Nomura sees 21-26% upside on 3 NBFC stocks

Nomura on Thursday initiated coverage on four NBFC stocks, assigning a ‘Buy’ rating to Tata Capital Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd and Piramal Finance Ltd. The foreign brokerage also initiated coverage on HDB Financial Services Ltd with a ‘Neutral’ rating. It expects the four covered NBFCs to deliver high-teens to 20 per cent-plus loan growth compounded annually over FY26-28. Nomura said three of the four NBFCs to deliver return on equity (ROE) expansion of above mid-teens by FY28.
"With our favorable outlook on loan growth and room for profit expansion we initiate coverage of Tata Capital with a Buy rating. We also initiate coverage of Piramal and LTF with Buy ratings given the structural transformations here, both have large long-term potential and can provide significant upside in the medium term," Nomura said.