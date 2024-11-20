Delhi air pollution: AQI in ‘severe’ category at 424; Delhi govt offices adopt WFH

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in Delhi improved from ‘severe plus’ levels on Tuesday to ‘severe’ category on Wednesday. According to SAFAR-India’s latest data, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Wednesday was at 424, a notable dip from yesterday’s 492, when all the stations had recorded an AQI of over 450. A reading of 450 and above is categorised as ‘severe plus’.

According to SAFAR-India, Alipur marked a reading of 462 AQI, while Anand Vihar marked 454, Burari Crossing 459, CRRI Mathura Road 392, Dwarka Sector 8 440, IGI Airport 421, ITO 412, Jahangirpuri 462, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 392, Lodhi Road 382, Mandir Marg 430, Mundka 465, Najafgarh 424, Narela 453, North Campus DU 421, Okhla Phase 2 413, Patparganj 438, Punjabi Bagh 446, RK Puram 425, Rohini 460, Siri Fort 419, Sonia Vihar 448, and Vivek Vihar 459 among others.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good,’ 51-100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 ‘moderate,’ 201-300 ‘poor,’ 301-400 ‘very poor,’ 401-450 ‘severe,’ and above 450 ‘severe plus.’

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department had forecast mainly clear sky for the day in Delhi. It forecast smog and moderate to dense fog in the morning as well as smog and shallow fog in the evening and night.

DELHI POLLUTION: OFFICES ADOPT WFH

Due to the deteriorating air quality, government offices in Delhi have shifted to work from home mode. Fifty per cent of Delhi government staff will move to work from home mode. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting to implement WFH mode at 1 pm at the Delhi Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has also announced a temporary work from home directive for corporate offices and private institutions in Gurugram.

Schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR, including Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have also ordered classes to be conducted in the online mode till end of the week.