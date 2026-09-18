Delhi Airport introduces dedicated gates for hand-baggage-only travellers: Check gate numbers

The facility was launched on Friday, September 18, and is available across all three terminals of Delhi Airport. The initiative is aimed at making passenger movement faster by allowing eligible travellers to bypass the regular check-in area and proceed towards security screening.

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Delhi Airport Express@DEL: Check gate numbers

Passengers can use the following dedicated gates depending on their terminal:

Terminal 1: Gate No. 5

Terminal 2: Gate No. 1

Terminal 3: Gate No. 2

The facility is specifically designed for passengers, who do not need to check in any baggage.

Who can use the dedicated gates?

To use Express@DEL, passengers must have completed web check-in before reaching the airport and should have a valid e-boarding pass. They must also be travelling with only cabin baggage or no baggage.

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Light travellers now have a dedicated entry at DEL. ✈️

Express@DEL is now live for passengers with hand baggage only or no baggage.



Inaugurated at T1 Gate 5 by Mr. Manomay Rai, Dy. CEO, Delhi Airport.



📍 T1 – Gate 5 | T2 – Gate 1 | T3 – Gate 2#DelhiAirport #Express@DEL pic.twitter.com/pFb0xlI0OP — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 17, 2026

Eligible passengers can head directly to the designated entry gate instead of joining the regular entry flow leading to check-in counters. From there, they can proceed towards the mandatory security checks.

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However, the new facility does not eliminate security screening or immigration requirements. Passengers will still have to complete all applicable checks before proceeding to their boarding gates.

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For travellers carrying checked-in luggage, the existing airport entry and check-in or baggage-drop process will continue to apply.

The dedicated gates are part of Delhi Airport's broader efforts to streamline passenger movement and reduce congestion at busy entry points. The airport has previously introduced measures such as additional entry gates, real-time waiting-time displays and other crowd-management measures to improve passenger flow.