Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Delhi Airport introduces dedicated gates for hand-baggage-only travellers: Check gate numbers

Delhi Airport introduces dedicated gates for hand-baggage-only travellers: Check gate numbers

To use Express@DEL, passengers must have completed web check-in before reaching the airport and should have a valid e-boarding pass

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 7:05 PM IST
Delhi Airport introduces dedicated gates for hand-baggage-only travellers: Check gate numbersDelhi Airport has introduced Express@DEL, a dedicated entry facility for passengers

Travellers flying out of Delhi with only cabin baggage can now avoid the usual entry queues at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi Airport has introduced Express@DEL, a dedicated entry facility for passengers who have already completed web check-in and are travelling with hand baggage only or without any baggage.

Advertisement

The facility was launched on Friday, September 18, and is available across all three terminals of Delhi Airport. The initiative is aimed at making passenger movement faster by allowing eligible travellers to bypass the regular check-in area and proceed towards security screening.

READ THIS: Home Ministry calls meeting after three Italian nationals fly out of country without immigration process

Delhi Airport Express@DEL: Check gate numbers

Passengers can use the following dedicated gates depending on their terminal:

  • Terminal 1: Gate No. 5
  • Terminal 2: Gate No. 1
  • Terminal 3: Gate No. 2

The facility is specifically designed for passengers, who do not need to check in any baggage.

Who can use the dedicated gates?

To use Express@DEL, passengers must have completed web check-in before reaching the airport and should have a valid e-boarding pass. They must also be travelling with only cabin baggage or no baggage.

Advertisement

Eligible passengers can head directly to the designated entry gate instead of joining the regular entry flow leading to check-in counters. From there, they can proceed towards the mandatory security checks.

ALSO READ: Noida Airport commuters can drive through toll plaza without stopping, here’s how it will work

However, the new facility does not eliminate security screening or immigration requirements. Passengers will still have to complete all applicable checks before proceeding to their boarding gates.

Advertisement

For travellers carrying checked-in luggage, the existing airport entry and check-in or baggage-drop process will continue to apply.

The dedicated gates are part of Delhi Airport's broader efforts to streamline passenger movement and reduce congestion at busy entry points. The airport has previously introduced measures such as additional entry gates, real-time waiting-time displays and other crowd-management measures to improve passenger flow.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more