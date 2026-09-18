Jindal Supreme, SS Retail, Hero Motors IPOs subscribed up to 181 times on final day; details here

Jindal Supreme's IPO, which was offered in the price band of Rs 88-93 per share, was subscribed 181.07 times on the final day of bidding. The issue received 1,70,19,79,461 bids against 93,99,600 shares on offer.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 126.41 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 327.99 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 149.34 times.

SS Retail IPO

SS Retail's IPO, which had a price band of Rs 403-424 per share, was subscribed 103.30 times on the final day.

The issue received 90,83,96,230 bids against 87,93,884 shares on offer. The QIB portion was subscribed 203.61 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 143.32 times.

The retail portion was subscribed 36.36 times, while the employee reserved portion was subscribed 2.69 times. The company offered an employee discount of Rs 25 per share.

Hero Motors IPO

The Hero Motors IPO was subscribed 6.66 times on Day 3. The issue, which had a price band of Rs 79-84 per share, received 58,97,24,146 bids against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer.

Advertisement

The QIB portion was subscribed 1.49 times, while the NII category was subscribed 9.86 times. The retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 8.23 times.

Latest GMPs

Jindal Supreme India, SS Retail and Hero Motors shares are likely to be listed on September 23, 2026. At the last available check, SS Retail was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 33.73 per cent, while Jindal Supreme India’s GMP stood at 33.33 per cent. Hero Motors, meanwhile, was trading at a nil GMP.