Delhi Airport launches seed ball drive for flyers on World Environment Day

In a green gesture blending ecological action with social impact, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by the GMR AERO consortium, has launched a unique seed ball distribution campaign to mark World Environment Day. Over 6,000 seed balls, comprising species like Neem, Peepal, Lemon, Tamarind, and Amla, will be given to passengers, encouraging them to plant the seeds and support reforestation.

These seed balls, made by local communities, offer a dual benefit — promoting biodiversity and providing a sustainable livelihood. Passengers are urged to plant the seed balls in open spaces, contributing to green cover while empowering rural families who can later harvest and sell the fruit.

This World Environment Day, we're paving the way to a greener future with a seed ball distribution activity at Delhi Airport. Let's all play a small part in making the world a better place. #EcoFriendlyJourney#WorldEnvironmentDay #BeatPlasticPollution #GreenerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/NJIUOTRsDz — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) June 5, 2025

Highlighting the initiative’s environmental and social goals, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, ““At Delhi Airport, sustainability goes beyond infrastructure — it’s about empowering people and protecting our planet. Through our unique seed ball distribution campaign, we’re inviting passengers to actively participate in reforestation and ecological preservation. Each seed ball will not only help restore green cover but also support rural livelihoods. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and social impact. As India’s first Level 5 ACA-accredited airport with Net Zero Carbon Emission status, we continue to set new benchmarks in sustainable aviation.”

This campaign is the latest in a series of eco-forward efforts by Delhi Airport, which is Asia’s first Level 5 ACA-accredited airport with Net Zero Carbon Emission status. Nearly 95% of its electricity is sourced from renewables, backed by green infrastructure and certified plastic-free operations.