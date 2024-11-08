Delhi AQI hits 'severe' crossing 400 mark, national capital reports increase in asthma patients 

The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the ‘severe’ category on Friday. AQI in several areas crossed 400, with an alarming increase in respiratory issues reported among residents.

As of 7 am on Friday, Delhi's real-time AQI stood at 377, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting a reading of 382 by 6 pm. Key areas severely affected by the pollution crisis include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, Okhla Phase 2, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, and Patparganj.

Health professionals at AIIMS Delhi have observed a significant rise in patients suffering from asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other breathing ailments, coinciding with the region's worsening pollution levels.

As winter sets in, Delhi's air quality has markedly deteriorated, with predictions suggesting further declines in the coming days. On Thursday, 16 weather stations across the city recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings exceeding 400, while an additional seven stations reported "severe" levels by evening.

Dr. Karan Madan, an Associate Professor at the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, noted a concerning trend: “We have seen approximately a 15 to 20% increase in the number of patients presenting with respiratory issues. Many patients with existing conditions are experiencing exacerbations, and some have required hospitalization due to severe symptoms,” reported Mint.

In response to the escalating air crisis, the Delhi government has intensified its crackdown on stubble burning, a significant contributor to the region's pollution. Following a recent amendment to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) rules, penalties for stubble burning have been raised to up to Rs 30,000 in an effort to deter this practice in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The penalties come after the Supreme Court criticised the government’s earlier, smaller fines as “toothless” in the face of rising environmental pollution. The court emphasized that previous fines lacked effectiveness due to delays in appointing adjudicating officers and implementing the necessary regulatory framework.

The surge in pollution levels coincides with the Chhath Puja celebrations, during which many devotees are exposed to prolonged outdoor conditions, further increasing health risks amidst the poor air quality.