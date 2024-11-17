Delhi AQI: National capital chokes as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category for fifth consecutive day 

Delhi's air pollution remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day on November 17, with 14 areas in the capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 400, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Many areas that had been classified as having ‘very poor’ air quality just a week ago have now deteriorated further into the ‘severe’ range.

Lodhi Road, Burari Crossing, and Sri Aurobindo Marg were the only three locations where the AQI remained around 350, which still falls under the ‘very poor’ category.

Several other parts of Delhi experienced alarmingly high AQI levels, with locations such as ITI Jahangirpuri (636), Anand Vihar (600), Mundka (584), Pooth Khurd (548), ITI Shahdra (472), Wazirpur (461), Sriniwaspuri (452), RK Puram (430), Punjabi Bagh (424), Narela (416), and the US Embassy (406) registering some of the worst air quality in the city.

In response to the worsening pollution, restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were implemented on November 15. Enforcement actions were stepped up, with teams from the traffic police, transport department, and other agencies issuing fines to violators. On the first day of these restrictions, the Delhi Traffic Police issued around 550 challans for violations of the ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles, imposing fines totaling over Rs 1 crore.

To alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered office timings. Central government offices will operate from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, Delhi government offices from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

In a related move, the Haryana government announced the temporary closure of all schools up to Class 5 starting November 16, citing the worsening air quality. An official statement indicated that online classes may be introduced soon for both government and private schools. This follows a similar decision in Delhi, where primary schools transitioned to virtual learning due to the severe pollution.