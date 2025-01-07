Delhi Election Date 2025: Voting to take place on Feb 5, counting on Feb 8, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the dates for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. The voting across 70 assembly seats will take place in a single phase on February 5, 2025. Counting of votes to decide the fate of Delhi will take place on February 8, 2025.

Term of the Delhi legislative assembly ends on February 23, 2025 (Sunday), according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. CEC Rajiv Kumar said that India will soon cross the 99 billion voters mark, hoping "Dilli Dil se vote karegi".

Event Date Day Issue of notification January 10, 2025 Friday Last date of filing nominations January 17, 2025 Friday Scrutiny of nominations January 18, 2025 Saturday Last date of withdrawal of candidature January 20, 2025 Monday Date of voting February 5, 2025 Wednesday Counting of votes February 8, 2025 Saturday Date before which election shall be completed February 10, 2025 Monday

Source: Election Commission of India (ECI)

Constituencies, polling booths in Delhi

The national capital has a total of 70 assembly constituencies, of which 58 are general and 12 are SC constituencies. Delhi has a total of 13,033 polling stations across 2,697 locations.

Voters in Delhi

The total number of voters in Delhi stack up to over 1.55 crore. Of this, the national capital has 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.73 lakh female voters, and 1,261 third-gender voters. Delhi has over 2.08 lakh first-time voters aged between 18-19 years, as per the final electoral roll.

Delhi assembly election results 2020

In the 2020 assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide majority with 62 out of 70 seats in its kitty. The BJP won a total of 8 seats whereas the grand old Congress drew a blank in these polls.

CEC addresses concerns on electoral rolls, EVMs

Moreover, Kumar highlighted the concerns raised by political parties including wrongful additions or deletions in electoral roll, groups targeted in the formation of electoral rolls, manipulation of EVMs, voter turnout increase from 5pm onwards.

As per the EC, some other common complaints included mismatch in votes polled and counted in some assembly constituencies, counting slowed down in select constituencies, and changed rules to restrict transparency.

"Political parties are involved at each and every stage of preparation of voter list," Kumar said. He also said that full disclosures are made, with political parties having the opportunity to object.

The due process is followed in case of deletions or additions, he said during his final press conference as the CEC. He explained that the updation of the electoral roll is a continuous process which entails steps like house to house surveys, disclosure to public as well as political parties at every stage.

Citing several Supreme Court and High Court judgements, Kumar vouched for the authenticity of EVMs as devices for the counting of votes. "Highest courts have reposed trusts in EVM on 42 different occasions."