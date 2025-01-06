‘Such is their character…’: Manish Sisodia rebukes BJP, Ramesh Bidhuri for remarks on Delhi CM Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, in a sharp retort to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks on Chief Minister Atishi, said that such is the character of BJP – to make objectionable statements against women and to ask for votes in the same breath.

"Such is the character of BJP… it is not possible that whatever Ramesh Bidhuri says, he does so without discussing with his senior leaders or without their instructions. It is in the character of BJP to make lewd comments on women, on a woman chief minister, on her character, to make fun of her on a public stage. Ramesh Bidhuri made unwanted remarks, made lewd statements on women from the same stage that the prime minister used to appeal to the people of Delhi to form their government. The prime minister should make it clear if he agrees with the kind of language Bidhuri used. Is he asking for votes to put a person like Bidhuri forward in Delhi politics?,” said Sisodia.

#WATCH | Delhi: On BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's reported objectionable statement on Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Manish Sisodia says "This is the character of BJP, whatever Ramesh Bidhuri says, he would not say it without discussing with his leaders or on the instructions of senior… pic.twitter.com/4RHRZoIwS0 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

His remarks come after Bidhuri said Atishi “changed her father” when she became Singh from Marlena. "This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, Marlena changed father. Earlier she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri said speaking at the party’s 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini that was also later addressed by PM Modi.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lashed at the party, and rebuked them for “crossing all limits of shamelessness”. "BJP leaders are hurling abuses at Delhi chief minister Atishi ji. Delhi people will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister. All the women in Delhi will take a revenge of this," he said in a post on X.

Before this, Bidhuri had to apologise for his statement on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. “Lalu said in Bihar that he would make roads like Hema Malini's cheeks, but he lied, he could not do it. I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," he had said, drawing flak from every corner.

He had to later express regret for hurting sentiments and stated that his remarks had been misconstrued by some for political gains.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Bidhuri’s comments were not only an insult to Priyanka Gandhi but to women all over.

