Delhi assembly elections 2025: EC to announce schedule for polls, counting date today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday at 2 pm. The poll body will announce the voting and counting dates in a press conference today.

After the EC's announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct will come into force. The term of the Delhi assembly is all set to end on February 23 and voting is likely to be held in the first week of February.

Previously, the polling body revealed its final electoral roll for the Delhi elections. As per this electoral roll, around 1.55 crore people are eligible to cast their vote.

This includes 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.73 lakh female voters, and 1,261 third-gender voters. This also includes over 2.08 lakh first-time voters aged between 18-19 years.

There are 24.44 lakh senior citizen voters, with more than 2.77 lakh voters above the age of 80.

Meanwhile, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is ready to face off against Sandeep Dikshit, former Congress MP and son of late CM Sheila Dikshit, and BJP's former West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh.

In the Kalkaji assembly seat, CM Atishi will contest against Congress' Alka Lamba and South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. In Jangpura, BJP's Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri will contest against former deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

AAP's Awadh Ojha has been pitted against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Chaudhary Anil Kumar in Patparganj. Former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf has been fielded from Ballimaran against AAP's Imran Hussain.

In Gandhi Nagar, BJP has fielded former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely against AAP's Naveen Chaudhary. In Patel Nagar, former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand will contest on a BJP ticket against AAP's Parvesh Ratan.

In 2020, elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and counting of votes took place on February 11.