Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP's first list out, ex-MPs Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri to take on Kejriwal and Atishi 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP's first list out, ex-MPs Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri to take on Kejriwal and Atishi 

National office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood have been fielded from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively. Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from Gandhi Nagar, while former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot is the candidate for Bijwasan. 

The upcoming elections are expected to see a fierce contest between AAP and the opposing BJP. 

BJP on January 4 unveiled its first list of 29 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes former MP Parvesh Verma, who will contest from New Delhi against former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. 

The party has also nominated another former MP, Ramesh Bidhuri, from Kalkaji, where AAP’s Chief Ministerial candidate Atishi is running. 

Additionally, former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will stand for election from Malviya Nagar. 

Since 2015, AAP has held a majority in the Delhi government, winning two consecutive Delhi Assembly elections with a resounding victory. However, it has struggled in the Lok Sabha elections, failing to secure a single seat since 2014. The upcoming elections are expected to see a fierce contest between AAP and the opposing BJP. 

Here is the full list of the final 29 candidates in the first list:

Assembly No. and seat  

Candidate 

Adarsh Nagar 

Raj Kumar Bhatia 

Badli 

Deepak Chaudhary 

Rithala 

Kulwant Rana 

11 

Nangloi Jat 

Manoj Shokeen 

12 

Mangolpuri (SC) 

Rajkumar Chauhan 

13 

Rohini 

Vijender Gupta 

14 

Shalimar Bagh 

Rekha Gupta 

18 

Model Town 

Ashok Goel 

23 

Karol Bagh (SC) 

Dushyant Kumar Gautam 

24 

Patel Nagar (SC) 

Raaj Kumar Anand 

27 

Rajouri Garden 

Sardar Manjinder Singh Sisra 

30 

Janakpuri 

Ashish Sood 

36 

Bijwasan 

Kailash Gahlot 

40 

New Delhi 

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma 

41 

Jangpura 

Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah 

43 

Malviya Nagar 

Satish Upadhayay 

44 

RK Puram 

Anil Sharma 

45 

Mehrauli 

Gajainder Yadav 

46 

Chhatarpur 

Kartar Singh Tanwar 

48 

Ambedkar Nagar (SC) 

Khushiram Chunar 

51 

Kalkaji 

Ramesh Bidhuri 

53 

Badarpur 

Narayan Dutt Sharma 

57 

Patparganj 

Ravinder Singh Negi 

59 

Vishwas Nagar 

Om Prakash Sharma 

60 

Krishna Nagar 

Dr. Anil Goyal 

61 

Gandhi Nagar 

Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely 

63 

Seemapuri (SC) 

Sushri Kumari Rinku 

64 

Rohtas Nagar 

Jitendra Mahajan 

66 

Ghonda 

Ajay Mahawar 

BJP’s first list of 29 candidates, two of them are women candidates. The disclosure of BJP’s nominees comes at last, as the AAP has already announced names of all candidates while Congress has also released many names.

The elections in the national capital are slated in February this year and political experts believe that poll dates will also be announced soon.

As the election campaign heats up in Delhi, tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP are rising over allegations regarding voter list manipulation.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the district electoral officer of New Delhi, raising concerns about a sudden and unusual surge in voter registration and deletion requests within the New Delhi assembly constituency. The AAP has claimed that these sudden changes are suspicious and could potentially influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

In response, BJP has rejected these allegations, asserting that the claims made by Kejriwal are baseless and politically motivated. The BJP maintains that the voter list updates are part of regular administrative processes, and there is no foul play involved. 

Published on: Jan 04, 2025, 1:42 PM IST
