Delhi-bound IndiGo flight lands safely after engine failure, full emergency declared

An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi, carrying 160 passengers, made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after an engine failure, sources said.

A full emergency was declared at IGI Airport at 10:39 am for flight 6E 579 following reports of one engine failure, according to sources.

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The aircraft, a Boeing 737, was carrying 160 passengers at the time of the incident.

The flight landed safely at 10:59 am, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.

IndiGo, in its statement, said: :A technical snag was detected shortly before landing on IndiGo flight 6E 579 operating from Visakhapatnam to Delhi on 28 March 2026. As a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure, the pilots requested for priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. All relevant authorities were promptly informed and the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and maintenance. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority."

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