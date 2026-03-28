Dividend, bonus shares, stock split next week: Check record dates — do you own any stock?

Dividend, bonus shares, stock split next week: A total of 12 stocks, including major players like TVS Motor Company Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), and CRISIL Ltd, would trade ex-date next week for corporate actions between March 30 and April 2, 2026.

Stocks turning ex-date on March 30, 2026

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TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler giant recently declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. The total dividend payout will absorb a massive sum of Rs 570 crore for the financial year ending March 2026. The company has fixed March 31 as the record date. If approved, the payment would be completed within a period of 30 days from the declaration.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd would trade ex-bonus for a 1:1 issue, meaning shareholders would receive one additional share for every share held. The record date is April 1.

Triton Valves: Investors would see a 3:1 bonus issue. The record date is set for April 1, while Gujarat Cotex stock will turn ex-date for its upcoming rights issue of equity shares, with the record date fixed at April 1, 2026.

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Stocks turning ex-date on April 2

IREDA: The state-run renewable energy financier has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.60 per equity share. IREDA has set Thursday, April 2 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend would be paid within 30 days of the declaration, the company said.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL): The refiner's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share. Eligible shareholders would receive the payout on or before April 25. The record date has been fixed as Thursday.

Aster DM Healthcare: The healthcare provider announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date to ascertain shareholder eligibility is Friday, April 3. The dividend shall be paid out within 30 days from the date of declaration.

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CRISIL: The rating agency's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. The record date for the payout is April 3.

R&B Denims: The textile manufacturer's stock would turn ex-date for a 1:2 bonus issue and a stock split from a face value of Rs 2 to Re 1. The record date for both is April 3.

TVS Holdings: The company has announced a interim dividend of Rs 86 per share, with the record date set for Thursday. Sundaram-Clayton: The comapny would trade ex-dividend for an interim payout of Rs 4.50 per share. The record date is April 3.

B2B Software Technologies: The IT company would turn ex-date for a 1:2 bonus issue, with April 2 fixed as the record date.

