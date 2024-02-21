'Delhi Chalo' protest march suspended for 2 days, next course of action to be decided on Friday

The Farmers Protest 2.0 has been suspended for two days after a protester died of head injury at the Khanauri border on Wednesday. Several farmers were also injured as the Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border. The leaders said they will review the situation and announce the next course of agitation on Friday evening.

The protester who died at Khanauri border was identified as Shubhkaran Singh.

Senior medical officer of Patran hospital said that as per initial reports the protester has died of a head injury at the Khanauri border.

The senior medical officer at the Patran hospital said that on the face of it, he seemed to have suffered a bullet injury but Rajindra Hospital will do the post-mortem and then give a final verdict.

"Three patients have come to us from Khanauri. One of them was dead on arrival, the other two are stable and seem to have sustained bullet injuries on head and thigh respectively, but it can't be confirmed," said Dr Rekhi, the senior medical officer of Patiala's Rajendra Hospital.

Haryana Police on Wednesday said that the farmer protesters surrounded the police from all sides by pouring chilli powder in the stubble, and attacked the policemen using sticks and maces along with stone pelting at Khanauri border. Around 12 policemen were seriously injured in the attack.

News reports stated the telephonic talks between the farmer leaders and Central government have ended and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher are insisting on a statement on MSP law by the Prime Minister or the Home Minister.