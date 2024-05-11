Delhi CM Kejriwal holds first roadshow for LS election campaign after his release from jail

In a bold declaration, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi, firmly stated on Saturday that the BJP would not secure power on June 4. He emphasised that the destiny of the nation hinges on the emergence of the INDIA bloc, suggesting a significant shift in direction if they come to power.

Kejriwal, alongside his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, embarked on his inaugural roadshow for the Lok Sabha election campaign within the South Delhi constituency. This momentous event followed his release from Tihar jail a day earlier.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowds, Kejriwal heralded the occasion as historic, asserting that it marked a pivotal moment in the nation's trajectory. He underscored his fervent opposition to dictatorship, rallying for public support in this ideological struggle.

"The Modi government will not resurface on June 4," Kejriwal declared confidently, citing diminishing electoral prospects for the BJP across various states. "In Punjab and Delhi alike, the INDIA bloc will sweep all constituencies," he claimed.

Promising full statehood for Delhi under the INDIA bloc's governance, Kejriwal articulated his vision for the capital's autonomy.

Amidst a sea of party faithful, Kejriwal and Mann traversed the streets in an open-roof vehicle, engaging with supporters and exuding optimism for the AAP's electoral prospects. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during his incarceration, Kejriwal recounted the challenges faced and the solidarity shown by his colleagues and well-wishers.

Reflecting on his time behind bars, Kejriwal lamented the perceived vendetta against his administration by the ruling BJP, citing allegations of withheld medical treatment during his imprisonment.

With a nod to his incarcerated colleagues, Kejriwal praised their contributions to education and healthcare in Delhi, advocating for their recognition at the national level.

The roadshow culminated in a spirited march through the streets of Mehrauli, with AAP volunteers fervently championing the party's cause.

Kejriwal, currently on interim bail until June 1, affirmed his commitment to campaigning against what he perceives as authoritarianism, pledging to traverse the nation in support of AAP candidates.