Senior Congress leader attacks AAP, Atishi: 'They have lied so many times...'

Sandeep Dikshit, senior Congress leader and son of former Delhi chief minister late Sheila Dikshit, on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi water minister Atishi. Dikshit was responding to Atishi's claims that the BJP is trying to permanently harm Arvind Kejriwal's health.

Dikshit said that he expected the party to not indulge in politics over Kejriwal's health. Taking shots at the AAP, Dikshit said that it is the party's habit to lie. He also accused the party and Atishi of lying to the point that even if they tell the truth, people have an instinct to not take them seriously.

The senior Congress leader further advised Atishi to "increase" her credibility a bit. "There is that one story of a wolf, they have lied so many times that even when they tell the truth, sometimes it does not seem that they should be believed. So I would say to Atishi that increase your credibility a bit, then when any serious issue comes up everyone will be seen standing with you," he told newswire ANI.

Atishi on Arvind Kejriwal's health

The Delhi minister on Monday claimed in her address to the media that the BJP is trying to "permanently damage" Kejriwal's health and body. She said that the Delhi CM has been a diabetic for around 30 years.

"A person gets only 20-30 minutes if their sugar levels reach dangerous levels and drop to a level that the patient's body stops working. If sugar doesn't reach the brain, it can lead to brain damage," she further said.

She further claimed that the BJP through the Tihar jail administration brought some documents in the public domain stating that there are no issues with the Delhi CM's health. Atishi also asserted that the saffron party can "lie as much as they want" but ultimately truth wins.

She also claimed during the presser that the BJP released a report by Tihar jail's medical officer. Citing this report, Atishi said that if Arvind Kejriwal's sugar keeps dropping like this, he could slip into a coma and even suffer a brain stroke.

"He can suffer permanent brain damage. This is what Tihar Jail report shows. I would like to tell the BJP - stop playing with the life of Arvind Kejriwal, stop doing politics over his health," she said.