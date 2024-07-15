'Kejriwal lost only 2 kg and not...': Tihar authorities counter AAP's claims

Tihar jail authorities on Monday said that Arvind Kejriwal has only lost 2 kg in prison and is being regularly monitored by an AIIMS medical board. This contradicts the AAP's claims about the Delhi chief minister's deteriorating health. In a report sent to the Delhi government's Home Department, Tihar officials shared Kejriwal's health details, stating that the AAP's narrative "confuses and misleads the public."

The Tihar report indicated that Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first arrived at the prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29. After returning to prison on June 2, following a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg.

"On July 14, his weight was 61.5 kg. So, effectively, he lost 2 kg," the report stated.

The report states that Kejriwal has been eating home-cooked food in jail but often sends back portions of his meals. A medical board from AIIMS is constantly monitoring the chief minister, and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, stays in regular contact with the board.

The prison administration claims that the AAP's narrative, filled with "false information and ulterior motives," aims to "browbeat" the authorities. They assure that Kejriwal's blood pressure, sugar levels, and weight are regularly monitored, he receives adequate treatment for his ailments, and he has home-cooked food three times a day.

"These facts are brought on record in the light of the media vilification being carried out by vested interest groups," it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Sunday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health is in serious danger while in judicial custody. At a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi stated that Kejriwal, who is severely diabetic, has experienced dangerously low blood sugar levels.

"The BJP has conspired to put Kejriwal in jail in a fake case. There is an acute danger to his health. His weight has declined by 8.5 kgs and his sugar levels have fallen below 50 five times in sleep. This is a worrying situation especially for a diabetic," she said. "If Kejriwal suffers a stroke, if there is brain damage and permanent damage, who will be responsible," she said, claiming the AAP chief is unable to get proper medical attention as he is in jail.

When asked if they would take the matter to court, Minister Atishi replied that they are consulting with their lawyers and doctors. "The BJP should be aware that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not only the country but also God will hold them accountable," Atishi stated.

Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh recently claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in jail since March 21, has lost 8.5 kg and his blood sugar level has dropped significantly. Singh expressed concern over Kejriwal's health, indicating it as a sign of serious illness.

“When Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, his weight was 70kg and today his weight has dropped by 8.5kg to 61.5kg. The reason for this is not known, no serious investigation is being done to find out how he lost so much weight. Losing 8.5kg weight and not knowing the reason for it are symptoms of many serious diseases, you can ask any doctor. If the weight is continuously decreasing and the reason for it is not known, then it is a sign of a serious illness. So, this is a matter of serious concern for all of us, for Arvind Kejriwal ji, for his family, for his loved ones, whether from Delhi or the country,” Sanjay Singh said at a press conference at party headquarters.