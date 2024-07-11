Arvind Kejriwal “directly used” part of Rs 100 crore in kickbacks from Delhi excise policy scam: ED chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “directly used” part of the alleged Rs 100 crore generated from the “kickbacks” of the Delhi excise policy scam by staying in a luxury hotel in Goa. The claims are part of the agency’s chargesheet filed against the AAP supremo. It also said the GoM (Group of Ministers) constituted by his government in this context was a “sham”.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on July 9 took cognisance of the prosecution complaint, filed on May 17, and issued a production warrant for the jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for July 12.

The 55-year-old politician and the AAP have been named as accused in this seventh supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.

Shedding light on Kejriwal’s role, the 209-page chargesheet said the Delhi CM is the kingpin and key conspirator of the excise scam in collusion with ministers of Delhi govt, AAP leaders and other persons.

AAP responded to the ED chargesheet and said the BJP-led government at the Centre was hatching a “big conspiracy” against the party and that the political outfit was being finished off.

“Arvind Kejriwal has directly used part of these proceeds of crime personally by making Chanpreet Singh (another accused in the case) to make payment for Arvind Kejriwal stay and event at the Grand Hyatt, Goa,” the agency claimed.

It said that Kejriwal also “mingled” these proceeds of crime with the funds of the Delhi government.

The ED had claimed that the ‘South Group’ of politicians and liquor businessmen gave Rs 100 crore worth of kickbacks for a favourable position in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22 and of these funds Rs 45 crore was sent for the AAP campaign in Goa during the 2022 assembly polls.

“The AAP kept the expenses made out of the proceeds of crime of Rs 45 crore out of the books and did not disclose the same to the Election Commission of India,” ED had said.

The agency said Kejriwal was “liable” to be punished for his role in commission of offence of money laundering under section 4 of the PMLA and also “vicariously” as he is responsible for the conduct of the business/affairs of the AAP, deemed a company under section 70 of the PMLA.

The agency recorded Kejriwal’s statement 11 times since he was arrested on March 21 but alleged that he gave “evasive replies” and “concealed information” during interrogation.

The agency claimed that another accused in the case -- Vinod Chauhan -- was “managing postings” for officers in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) “through” Arvind Kejriwal. It is alleged that Chauhan was responsible for transfer of Rs 25.5 crore from Delhi to Goa, out of the alleged kickbacks of Rs 45 crore meant for poll campaign.

The ED said the GoM constituted by the Delhi government was “a sham as revealed by statements of the excise officials who revealed that they were never consulted on any major policy decision”.

The ED has alleged that the excise policy was brought in by the leaders of the AAP as “an outcome of the conspiracy of quid pro quo to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves and certain private individuals.”

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Taking cognisance of a CBI FIR lodged on August 17, 2022, the ED filed its money laundering case on August 22, 2022, to probe the alleged irregularities.