Delhi cop suspended for kicking Muslim men offering namaz on road

A video circulating online shows a Delhi police officer confronting a group of Muslim men performing Friday prayers on a road in the Inderlok area. The incident has sparked public outcry, with the officer being promptly suspended.

Reports suggest a large crowd gathered at the local mosque, exceeding its capacity. This led to some individuals performing their prayers on the nearby road due to a lack of space inside.

As worshippers gathered on the road for Friday prayers near a mosque in Delhi's Inderlok area, police officials arrived to disperse the crowd. In a video capturing the incident, one officer is seen kicking and hitting men who were kneeling down for prayers, leading to public outrage and the immediate suspension of the said official.

The incident triggered widespread outrage as the crowd surrounded the police officer, expressing strong objections to his actions during the Friday prayers.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi shared a video of the incident, saying "This Delhi Police soldier kicking a person while offering namaz probably does not understand the basic principles of humanity. What is this hatred that is filled in the heart of this soldier? Delhi Police is requested to file a case against this official under appropriate sections and terminate his service."

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena stated that an inquiry has been initiated. The police officer involved has been suspended with immediate effect, and disciplinary action will also be taken, according to the DCP. The police have urged the public to maintain peace in the aftermath of the incident.