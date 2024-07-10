Delhi electricity bill scam: Power discoms warn consumers of rising cyber fraud incidents

In response to a surge in cyber fraud incidents targeting electricity consumers in Delhi, power distribution companies (discoms) have issued warnings urging caution among consumers who are paying their electricity bills online.

Fraudsters have been employing various tactics, such as sending messages claiming overdue payments and prompting individuals to click on suspicious links or contact unfamiliar numbers. These deceptive attempts often lead to malware-infested websites or connect victims to imposters duping as legitimate representatives, as explained by a discom official.

A recent case involved a doctor in Delhi who fell prey to a similar cyber fraud scheme after clicking on a fraudulent link purportedly to pay his electricity bill, resulting in a loss of Rs 6 lakh. Reports indicate a growing number of electricity bill scams in Delhi and across the country.

Emphasising the need for caution, a spokesperson from BSES discoms—BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL)—stressed the importance of using only authorised payment platforms. The spokesperson reiterated that discom officials never request consumers' bank or card details, CVV numbers, or OTPs.

Fraudulent messages often warn recipients of imminent power disconnection due to unpaid bills and urge them to make payments through provided links. These messages may appear authentic, featuring official logos and language to deceive recipients. Consumers typically receive such messages through SMS, email, or phone calls.

The discom official warned that clicking on these links could lead to fraudulent websites designed to extract personal information while contacting the provided numbers could connect victims to imposters seeking sensitive financial data.

To combat these scams, BSES conducts awareness campaigns in Delhi through social media, RWA meetings, and other platforms to educate consumers about the importance of vigilance. Consumers are advised to refrain from clicking on unknown links, contacting suspicious numbers, or downloading unverified apps related to banking transactions.

In addition, consumers are urged to ensure that website URLs for bill payments start with "https://" to ensure encryption of data. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson cautioned against using public computers for online banking and stressed the need for vigilance in the evolving technological landscape.