Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal files another plea for his wife's virtual presence in medical checkups, ED objects

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has initiated the proceedings for the bail plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a significant move, an additional application has been submitted by Kejriwal, requesting permission for his wife to attend his medical checkup virtually when the medical board sits and his check-up is done.

During the hearing, Kejriwal's legal representative emphasised that the medical board, established in compliance with the court's directives, is tasked with assessing various health aspects, including his diabetes condition. The request for his wife to be present in the check-ups is grounded in the need for her involvement due to Kejriwal's dietary requirements being managed at home, where her insights would be valuable.

In response to this development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought additional time to provide a response to the application put forth by Kejriwal. The ED's counsel highlighted that the medical board has not yet been officially constituted.

Contradicting ED's assertion, Kejriwal's lawyer clarified that the medical board is operational and engaging in consultations. The court intervened in the exchange, directing a statement to the ED emphasising that the accused is currently in judicial custody and that the ED has no jurisdiction over matters related to the convenience of the accused.

In a pointed retort, the ED's counsel suggested requesting a report from the jail authorities. The court swiftly dismissed this suggestion, reiterating that the ED's response was unnecessary in this context.

The AAP chief's judicial custody has been extended till June 19 by the Rouse Avenue court on June 5.

Kejriwal was arrested in March and then granted a temporary, three-week bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which concluded on June 1. After the polling ended, he returned to pre-trial detention the following day.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. He was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.