Delhi excise policy case: CBI files chargesheet against BRS leader K Kavitha

The CBI on Friday filed an additional charge sheet against the BRS leader K Kavitha in a corruption case related to the excise 'scam'. Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja is expected to review the charge sheet later today.

Kavitha is currently in judicial custody for this case. She is also in custody for a related money laundering case filed by the ED.

The ED has claimed in its supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha that over Rs 1,100 crore was laundered in the alleged Delhi excise scam. The ED further mentioned that Kavitha was involved in laundering Rs 292.8 crore of this amount.

The allegations were detailed in a supplementary prosecution complaint, similar to a charge sheet, filed by the ED before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. On Monday, the judge extended Kavitha's judicial custody until July 3.

Story to be updated soon